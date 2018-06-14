No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Beats & Books featuring Kevin B.F. Burt Coralville Public Library — Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m.; free

Stocking up on good books to get through the hot weekend? Swing by the Coralville Public Library, where you’ll be serenaded while you browse by International Blues Challenge champion Kevin B.F. Burt, with guest appearances by his own harmonica students!

Lagoons w/ Future Generations Yacht Club — Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m.; tickets $10

Joey and Ryan Selan, two brothers out of L.A. (by way of Texas) bring you the jazz-infused dreamy dance pop of Lagoons.

Jeffrey Foucault w/ Dusty Heart The Mill — Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m.; tickets $20-23

With a country lilt to his voice and a folksinger’s winding way of telling stories, Jeffrey Foucault is steeped in song that’s as American as it gets.

Merkules w/ C the Gray, DJ Scotty Wu Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, June 15 at 9 p.m.; tickets $20-25

Check out some Canadian hip hop as Merkules embarks on his first U.S. tour.

Saturday

Iowa City Pride Festival Downtown Iowa City — Saturday, June 16 at 1 p.m.; free

An afternoon and evening of entertainment kicks off on the Mainstage at 1 p.m. with IC favorite Elizabeth Moen and ends with headliner and Cedar Rapids favorite Alisabeth Von Presley, who hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. (followed by the night’s main entertainment, a drag show featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Roxxxy Andrews, Jujubee and Monica Beverly Hills).

Tape Beatles, Stiff Legged Sheep, Zuul Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m.; tickets $5

This annual punk show raises money for United Action for Youth, an Iowa City nonprofit that’s been fostering leadership and providing a safe haven for area youth since 1970.

CRST Concerts at the Creek: Middle Western with Kingbolt Indian Creek Nature Center — Saturday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $15-18

The second year of Indian Creek Nature Center’s Concerts at the Creek kicks off with Iowa City supergroup Middle Western. Go for Dave Zollo and William Elliott Whitmore, stay for the beer, wine, food trucks and atmosphere.

Indigo Trip w/ Sutphin, Coopers Run The Yacht Club — Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m.; tickets $7

Madison, Wisconsin’s Indigo Trip offer up a delicious sound to fall in love with, drifting between genres with a vocal line that would be worth admission even if it were a capella.

Three Dog Night McGrath Amphitheatre — Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m.; tickets $56-76

Looking for a nostalgia kick on Saturday night? You couldn’t do any better than late ’60s rockers Three Dog Night, with founding member Danny Hutton still in the lineup.

Illinois John Fever w/ the Endless Unseen Danger Band, the Poor Poor Rich, Liberty Leg

The Mill — Saturday, June 16 at 8 p.m.; $8

Kick back and relax with what Little Village reviewer Kent Williams called the “backyard party vibe” of country blues act Illinois John Fever.

Live on the Northside Presents: An Evening with Paul Cary El Banditos — Saturday, June 16 at 9 p.m.; free

If you caught Paul Cary during Mission Creek Fest in April, then you know where you need to be on Saturday night. Bring your friends for this free gig!