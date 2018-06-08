No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Catfish Keith Englert Theatre — Friday, June 8 at 8 p.m.; tickets $20

Don’t miss the entrancing guitar skills of delta blues stalwart Catfish Keith. The Iowa Blues Hall of Fame 2008 inductee released his 16th album, Mississippi River Blues, last year. The album was recorded at Flat Black Studios.

Dennis McMurrin and Dan Johnson Sanctuary Pub — Friday, June 8 at 8 p.m.; Free

Iowa Blues Hall of Fame 2018 inductee Dennis McMurrin hits the Sanctuary Pub with longtime performing partner Dan Johnson.

Real Estate w/ Habibi, Twinsmith Codfish Hollow Barnstormes — Friday, June 8 at 8 p.m.; tickets $20-25

Now based in Brooklyn, Real Estate formed in the late aughts in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and brings a touch of that disaffected Jersey edge to their dreamy indie pop. The band made headlines last year for firing founding member Matt Mondanile over allegations of sexual misconduct towards multiple women.

The Lucky Dutch w/ Slackmaster Smooth, the Clams Gabe’s — Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m.; tickets $8

Chicago roots rockers the Lucky Dutch aren’t subtle in listing their interests on their Facebook about page: “Whiskey, transportation museums, Wisconsin, denim, whiskey, cigars, whiskey.” You can hear the whiskey in every guitar solo and every note of the vocals. If you like a harder edge to your blues-tinged tracks, this is the show to catch.

Hex Girls w/ In the Attic, Ariias Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m.; $5 cover

Cedar Falls indie rockers Hex Girls are joined by Cedar Rapids alt rockers In the Attic and Ariias, a band formed in the mire of the University of Iowa dorms.

<a href="http://thehexgirls.bandcamp.com/track/five-fold-kiss-3">Five Fold Kiss by The Hex Girls</a>

Elle Casazza w/ Lily Detaye, B-Sides Iowa City Yacht Club — Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m.; tickets $7

Chicago’s Elle Casazza flips the pop script with the jazzy inflections in her infectious voice and the soul stylings in her songwriting. Support from Des Moines’ Lily Detaeye, who we profiled this week.

<a href="http://ellecasazza.bandcamp.com/album/proof">Proof by Elle Casazza</a>

Saturday

Music and Mead Festival Salem, Iowa — Saturday, June 9 at 3 p.m.; tickets $15

In a market saturated with beer festivals and musicians performing at wineries, a short drive south of Mt. Pleasant will reveal an in-the-middle treat with a festival dedicated to East Grove Farms’ handcrafted sweet honey mead. They’ll be doing three of these festivals over the summer. Performers include the Kay Brothers, Cedar County Cobras, Mercer & Johnson, Whiskey Friends and Flash in a Pan, whose new disc was just released. Cynful Smokers BBQ catering will also be on hand.

<a href="http://flashinapan.bandcamp.com/album/folklore">Folklore by Flash in a Pan</a>

Tink w/ FMG Red — Pain and Pleasure tour Blue Moose Tap House — Saturday, June 9 at 6 p.m.; tickets $25-60

Recently released from her label after months of negotiations, Chicagoan rapper and singer Tink dropped her first independent EP, Pain & Pleasure, in March. The $60 tickets include a meet-and-greet.

The Quire presents Out of the Shadows Coralville Center for the Performing Arts — Saturday, June 9 at 7 p.m.; freewill donations accepted

In one of the first events of Iowa City Pride Week, and timed nicely with Juneteenth celebrations around the state, the Quire of Eastern Iowa, a chorus for LGBT singers and allied singers presents this two-part event. In the first part of the evening, the Quire will be performing work by Maya Angelou, along with guest musicians including violinist Natalie Brown. For the second part, they’ll be performing Steve Milloy’s telling of the story of Bayard Rustin, co-founder (with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.

Obsidian Sword IPA release, w/Terrapin and the Wolves Just Jules — Saturday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

Last chance for beer nerds to check out this IPA from Third Base Brewery; they say they’ll be locking up the recipe in their vault at the end of summer. The namesake band will be cranking out their classic eastern Iowa doom metal in celebration.

David Zollo and the Body Electric w/ Izabel Crane The Mill — Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m.; tickets $10

Iowa City roots royalty David Zollo — whose keys can be heard in the background of an inordinate percentage of interesting records made in town — takes over The Mill with his own brilliant band.

An Evening with Brian Johannesen El Banditos — Saturday, June 9 at 9 p.m.; free

Grab a margarita and enjoy an evening of tunes from Iowa City Americana favorite Brian Johannesen. His 2017 release Northern Town was described by LV as “filled to the brim with longing,” but he’s got other modes than wistful. Stop by for an engaging and rousing evening.

<a href="http://brianjohannesen.bandcamp.com/album/northern-town">Northern Town by Brian Johannesen</a>