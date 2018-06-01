No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







2 Shares

Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Iowa Arts Festival: Joan Osborne w/ Pieta Brown Downtown Iowa City — Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m.; free

The Iowa Arts Festival has a full, free weekend planned for you, and it all begins on Friday night with two amazing women: local folk royalty Pieta Brown and renowned singer-songwriter Joan Osborne.

David Bromberg Quintet Legion Arts CSPS Hall — Friday, June 1 at 8 p.m.; tickets $27-32

A heavyweight of contemporary music, multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg has been called the godfather of Americana. His long and storied career has meandered through country, bluegrass and folk to jazz, blues and rock and roll.

Honeycreeper EP Release w/ Collidescope, Glitter Destiny Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Friday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m.; $5 cover

Des Moines punk rockers Honeycreeper slide into town with a new EP for you to enjoy.

<a href="http://honeycreeperdm.bandcamp.com/album/honeycreeper-ep-2">Honeycreeper EP by Honeycreeper</a>

Flash In A Pan & Miles Kean Double Album Release Party w/ B. Baumbach The Mill — Friday, June 1 at 9 p.m.; $8

More new music awaits as Iowa City bluegrass troubadours Flash In A Pan offer up their second undertaking, Folklore, and Miles Kean returns home to the area with his debut, My Name is Miles.

Saturday

Iowa Arts Fest Main Stage Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue — Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m.; free

The music kicks off bright and early on the Main Stage; here’s a listing of who you’ll find there and when! (Note: theater and dance performances in parentheses.)

10 a.m. — Iowa City Community Band

(11:30 a.m. — DanceWorks Chicago)

12:45 p.m. — Awful Purdies

2:15 p.m. — The Recliners

4:15 p.m. — Kevin Burt and Big Medicine

7 p.m. — Parker Millsap

9 p.m. — Trampled by Turtles

Iowa Arts Fest Linn Street LIVE Stage Iowa Avenue and Linn Street — Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m.; free

Fight your way down Culinary Row from the Main Stage to catch these performers. (Note: theater and dance performances in parentheses.)

11 a.m. — River Glen

12 p.m. — Ingrid Streitz

1 p.m. — City Circle Teens with selections from Return to the Forbidden Planet

1:45 p.m. — Abbie Callahan

(2:45 p.m. — Riverside Theatre)

3:30 p.m. — Jordan Sellergren

4 p.m. — Crystal City Duet

6 p.m. — Jarrett Purdy Project

Iowa Arts Fest Family Stage Clinton Street and College Street — Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m.; free

Get the whole family engaged with these kid-friendly and focused shows. And don’t miss the Sunday lineup for the festival, found on their website! (Note: theater and dance performances in parentheses.)

11 a.m. — After School Specials

12 p.m. — Dino O’Dell

(12:30 p.m. UI Spirit Squad)

(1 p.m. Dream Divas, Tumblers & Set the Atmosphere)

2 p.m. — Family Folk Machine

FMWT Vol. 3, Edition #2: Forest Management w/ special guest The Christine Burke Ensemble Trumpet Blossom Café — Saturday, June 2 at 9 p.m.; tickets $8

Ohioan (now Chicagoan) John Daniel brings some much-needed ambient drone to your Saturday night.

Dave Moore The Mill — Saturday, June 2 at 8:30 p.m.; $8

There’s more classic folk and Americana going on than you can shake a stick at this weekend, and this show from Iowa City songwriter Dave Moore is the perfect way to cap it off!