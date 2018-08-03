No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary







Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

newbo evolve Festival New Bohemia District, Cedar Rapids — Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.; tickets $10-375

A downtown Cedar Rapids first, the newbo evolve Festival will feature Kelly Clarkson on Friday (individual tickets starting at $54.50), Maroon 5 on Saturday (individual tickets starting at $70), a $10 lineup of local bands on the mainstage on Sunday and — available to pass holders only — auteur John Waters, designer Christian Siriano, skater Adam Rippon, a special late-night show from the Kinsey Sicks, goat yoga and more. The fest just announced ’90s mainstays the Wallflowers (well, Jakob Dylan and his all-new-as-of-last-year touring lineup) as openers for Friday Night’s Kelly Clarkson show.

The non-music events kick off at 10 a.m. Friday with gates for the evening concert opening at 5 p.m. Though the festival has faced some pushback from community members, organizers have worked to remain connected by partnering with and promoting free events such as Saturday’s Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market and Sunday’s NewBo Arts Festival.





The Right Now w/ 6 Odd Rats Downtown Iowa City — Friday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Free

Summer of the Arts’ Friday Night Free Concert Series knocks another one out of the park, bringing Chicago soul band the Right Now back to Iowa City, with the funky blues of Iowa City’s 6 Odd Rats opening up the evening.





Tournament of Drums Kingston Stadium — Friday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.; Tickets $15 at the door (box office opens 4 p.m.)

Drum and bugle corps from across the country and the world compete in one of the final events leading up to the Drum Corps International Open Class Championships. The always-impressive Santa Clara Vanguard Cadets close out the night.

Full Schedule:

Jubal \ Dordrecht, The Netherlands

Heat Wave \ Inverness, Florida

Golden Empire \ Bakersfield, California

Colt Cadets \ Dubuque, Iowa

River City Rhythm \ Anoka, Minnesota

INTERMISSION

Gold \ Oceanside, California

Spartans \ Nashua, New Hampshire

Louisiana Stars \ Lafayette, Louisiana

Vanguard Cadets \ Santa Clara, California \ Five-Time DCI Open Class Champion





The Kinsey Sicks CSPS Legion Arts — Friday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $22-27

With on-point parodies and tight harmonies, dragapella beautyshop quartet the Kinsey Sicks bring their latest bitingly political show, Things You Shouldn’t Say, to CSPS. The show also runs Saturday, Aug. 4. newbo evolve pass holders can see the quartet for free at special 11:30 p.m. late shows both nights.





Feed Me Weird Things Presents: Vol. 3, Edition #8 Forbes/Billington Duo (of Tiger Hatchery) w/ Sinner Frenz Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Friday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.; Tickets $8

Chicago free jazz takes over Iowa City with the sax and drums that make up two-thirds of Tiger Hatchery.





Society of Broken Souls Big Grove Brewery and Taproom — Friday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.; Free

“Their hundreds of live shows are etched into every moment,” says the Little Village review of the second Society of Broken Souls album, Midnight And The Pale, released this April. “The performances, both vocal and instrumental, are relaxed and deft.” See the folk noir duo leverage that history live at a free Big Grove Brewery show.





Saturday

Dave Whiting and Friends Uptown Bill’s — Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.; $5-10 suggested donation

Local songwriter (and friends!) performing songs of love and protest.

An Evening with Chuck Mitchell Artisan’s Sanctuary — Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.; $8 cover

Folk singer and cabaret performer Chuck Mitchell offers a limited-seating, intimate performance.





The Ultrasounds w/ Younger, Starry Nights, Good Habits Gabe’s — Saturday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m.; Tickets $7

Minnesotan sludgy garage pop rockers the Ultrasounds swing through with support from Iowa City mainstay favorites. If you hit only one show this weekend, make it this one.