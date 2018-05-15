The New Pi Co-op to Co-op Ride will take over Dubuque Street on Wednesday evening







New Pi Co-op to Co-op Ride College Green Park — Wednesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.

If your evening commute takes you down Dubuque Street in Iowa City, you’ll want to find an alternative route on Wednesday, otherwise healthy people riding their bikes from one healthy location to another may make your blood pressure spike to unhealthy levels.

The New Pi Co-op to Co-op Ride kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at College Green Park near the downtown New Pioneer Co-op, and riders will head to Coralville’s New Pi. The popular annual event is part of both Bike Month and national Bike to Work Week.

According to a press release from the city,

The ride will leave College Green Park at 5:45 p.m. and is expected to reach Dubuque Street before 6 p.m. Participants will ride north on Dubuque Street, between Church Street and Foster Road, before turning left on Foster and into the Peninsula neighborhood, then over to the Coralville New Pi location.

When the riders reach the Coralville co-op, there will be food, drinks and the chance to win prizes. And while the ride sounds like fun, the city estimates 200 cyclists will be participating, and being stuck behind them doesn’t sound fun in the least. So, plan accordingly.