National Czech & Slovak Museum hosting virtual cooking classes featuring traditional Czech foods

Aspiring chefs have a chance this Saturday to join a cooking class from the comfort of their own homes hosted by the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (NCSML).

Saturday’s cooking class will teach attendees how to make traditional Czech open-faced sandwiches. The class is one of five offered from Chef Tom Slepicka, who operated the Czech Deli in NewBo City Market from 2015-16.

Slepicka graduated from culinary school in Brno, Czech Republic. While in school, he established a full-service catering company that operated in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Austria. He moved to the United States with his wife, Maggie, in 2014.

Slepicka also runs a cooking blog that features various recipes, tips and suggestions for cooking supplies.

The goal of his courses is to “make tasty and high-quality meals more accessible to everyone,” according to NCSML.

Additional courses in the coming weeks include:

Classes on Wednesday are taught from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday classes are taught from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The classes are $20 each for NCSML members or $25 for nonmembers.

Individuals who want to sign up for all five classes pay $90 if they’re NCSML members or $115 if they’re nonmembers.

