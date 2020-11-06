Advertisement

National Czech & Slovak Museum hosting virtual cooking classes featuring traditional Czech foods

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Immigrant Foodways: Czech open-faced Sandwiches

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. — virtual

Czech open-faced Sandwiches — courtesy of the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library website

Aspiring chefs have a chance this Saturday to join a cooking class from the comfort of their own homes hosted by the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (NCSML).

Saturday’s cooking class will teach attendees how to make traditional Czech open-faced sandwiches. The class is one of five offered from Chef Tom Slepicka, who operated the Czech Deli in NewBo City Market from 2015-16.

Slepicka graduated from culinary school in Brno, Czech Republic. While in school, he established a full-service catering company that operated in the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Austria. He moved to the United States with his wife, Maggie, in 2014.

Slepicka also runs a cooking blog that features various recipes, tips and suggestions for cooking supplies.

The goal of his courses is to “make tasty and high-quality meals more accessible to everyone,” according to NCSML.

Additional courses in the coming weeks include:

• Mushroom sauce and dumplings on Wednesday, Nov. 11

• Czech honey BBQ ribs on Saturday, Nov. 21

• Czech soups on Wednesday, Dec. 2

• Dumplings filled with sauerkraut on Wednesday, Dec. 9

Classes on Wednesday are taught from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday classes are taught from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The classes are $20 each for NCSML members or $25 for nonmembers.

Individuals who want to sign up for all five classes pay $90 if they’re NCSML members or $115 if they’re nonmembers.

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with information on how to access the class, as well as shopping lists and recipes. Individuals will need a computer, tablet or smartphone to access the class, along with internet access.


