Mission Creek announces its 2022 festival lineup

Mission Creek Festival Downtown Iowa City (various venues) -- April 7-9, 2022

Mission Creek, Iowa City’s beloved annual celebration of music and literature, is officially back in person after two years. Festival organizers are calling this year “a return to normalcy.”

The local festival was one of the first events to be postponed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. After a series of virtual and outdoor events bearing the festival branding (including Best of the CRANDIC winner Ghost Creek), all programming will be in-person in the spring of 2022. Expect three jam-packed days of entertainment: a diverse group of local and nationally-known musicians, authors, literary scholars and community leaders will once again be taking over venues around town.

Well-known alt-indie groups Beach Bunny and Soccer Mommy, the experimental band Son Lux and Best New Artist Grammy Nominee Arooj Afrab (see recent Tiny Desk below) are a few of the bigger musicians in this year’s lineup. Many familiar favorites will take the stage: Squirrel Flower, Good Morning Midnight, Alyx Rush, Ahzia, Ramona and the Sometimes and more.

Additionally, literary masterminds Golden, a photographer, poet, and community organizer; poetry writer Fariha Róisín; and Chicago-based scholar and polymath Dr. Eve L. Ewing are worth taking note of in the literary lineup.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, April 7, wrapping up on Saturday, April 9. Grab a full-festival ticket now until Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a special early bird rate. Full-festival tickets are currently $80; they’ll go up to $100 on the 21st, when day passes will also become available. See the current full lineup below.

Announced Performers

Music

Beach Bunny

Soccer Mommy

Son Lux

Ric Wilson

Arooj Aftab

Haley Heynderickx

Elizabeth Moen

Tennyson

Fennesz

The Body

Cadence Weapon

Tré Burt

Kassa Overall

Squirrel Flower

Adia Victoria

Ohmme

Does Santos

Facs

Tempers

Corridor

KMRU

Aaron Dilloway

Willy Tea Taylor

Dryad

Ramon & The Sometimes

Peel Dream Magazine

Good Morning Midnight

Collidescope

Wave Cage

Alyx Rush

Ahzia

Maaze

Ya Ba

Lake Villain

Lex Leto & Christine Burke Ensemble

Literature

Golden

Fariha Róisín

Eve Ewing

Shayla Lawson

Sarah Gerard

Sarah Minor

Kaveh Akbar

Tameka Cage Conley

John Elizabeth Stinzi

Caryl Pagel

Daniel Khalastchi

Reneice Charles

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com