Mercer Park Aquatic Center will be closed to public from Thursday through Sunday

The Mercer Park Aquatic Center will be closed to the public starting Thursday, the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday afternoon. The center will reopen for public use on Monday, July 29. Swimming lessons scheduled for Thursday morning at Mercer are being moved to City Park Pool, according to a press release from the city.

Mercer is closing in order to host the Iowa Swimming Long Course Championship Meet. The swim meet was supposed to held at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center (CRWC), but broken glass was discovered the CRWC competition pool on Tuesday night.

“The safety of members is top priority, so the pool was closed and will be drained and cleaned according to university procedure,” Anne Basset, media relations director of UI’s Office of Strategic Communication, told Little Village in an email.

Basset said the CRWC pool will be closed through August 25.