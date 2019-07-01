Marianne Williamson: ‘This time we will win with love’







9 Shares

Little Village is posting videos of all 19 speeches made by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame celebration in Cedar Rapids, so readers can hear each candidate in his or her own words.

Marianne Williamson warned the audience at the Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame celebration that they shouldn’t be looking for “toughness” in a candidate, before launching into a surprising tough critique of the Democratic Party.

“Too often the Democrats have been the party that stands for the right thing, but still cozies up to the forces that do the wrong thing, thinking that that’s okay if we do it, because once we get in power, we will do the right thing,” the best-selling author and spiritual advisor said. “And then we naively think that that doesn’t smell to people. That the putrid stench of that more complicated corruption will not be into the nostrils of the average voter.”

Advertisement

As she did during an appearance in Iowa City in February, Williamson sharply identified problem in her Hall of Fame speech, before offering vague solutions.

“Something deeper, something far more dangerous is going on here than traditional political toughness knows how to handle,” Williamson said. “Donald Trump has touched people in a very, very fearful place, and only one thing can cast out that fear.”

“It is love,” she continued. “Last time, we won with hope. This time we will win with love. And ultimately, we will only win if we touch enough people’s hearts.”

Williamson stressed the importance of love in her 2014 campaign for Congress, her only previous bid for elective office.

“I want us all to look at this campaign as a collective act of love,” Williamson told voters in 2014, as she challenged Democrat incumbent Henry Waxman in California’s 33rd Congressional District. Williamson ran as an independent, not a Democrat. She finished in fourth place.

“Donald Trump has built a career harnessing fear, and I have built a career inspiring love,” Williamson told the Democratic Party activists and elected official gathered in Cedar Rapids on June. 9.

Williamson has had an almost three decades-long career as an author. She’s written books that emphasize the spiritual aspects of a range of topics including weight loss (A Course in Weight Loss: 21 Spiritual Lessons for Surrendering Your Weight Forever), personal finance (The Law of Divine Compensation: On Work, Money and Miracles), relationships (Enchanted Love: The Mystical Power of Intimate Relationships) and politics (Healing the Soul of America: Reclaiming Our Voices as Spiritual Citizens). Williamson was a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and lectures widely.

In her Hall of Fame speech, Williamson said Donald Trump had created “a knot in people’s brain,” and that appeals to reason and evidence won’t undo that knot.

“That emotional knot can only been unraveled through the power of equally primal place in the psyche,” she said. “The only way to defeat a big lie is through the power of a big truth.”

Curious what's happening this weekend? Sign up here to stay in the know.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the only big truth is the ‘real truth,’ not ‘the kind of sort of sometimes truth’ when it passes for truth among the political class. The real truth is not just the truth of the moment, it is the truth of the ages. And it is not the truth based on self-interest, it is a truth based on principle.”

Williamson did not elaborate on what that principle is, before she was played off stage.