Little Village magazine issue 278: Feb. 5-18, 2020

We heard sex sells, so — flip back the cover and enjoy Little Village’s sex issue, just in time for Valentine’s Day! Get to know Iowa’s leather-clad kink community, from BDSM safety workshops to the allure of fem-dom fantasies. A certified intimacy choreographer discusses how she establishes consent and stages chemistry between actors. And one Cedar Rapids couple has found greater intimacy after opening their marriage and embracing polyamory. Also inside: LV’s sex columnist provides a guide to anal sex — and the liberating power of pleasure — and an Iowa Citian-turned-D.C. lobbyist gives an inside look into the fight to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (and why she’s not great at parties). Plus: Aphrodisiac foods, the story of Johnson County’s last strip club and local album and book reviews.