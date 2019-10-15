Little Village magazine issue 273: Oct. 16 – Nov. 5, 2019

- 1Share
Read issue 273 »
The leaves are falling, there’s a chill in the air and the Witching Hour Festival approaches. This issue of Little Village highlights some of the artists and intellectuals in the Witching Hour lineup, all tackling complex topics in creative ways, and ready to present their work in downtown Iowa City, Nov. 1-2: Counterfeit Madison discusses her personal connection with Nina Simone, and how she’s bringing the High Priestess of Soul’s music and message into 2019; composer Rachel Grimes traces her roots back nearly 250 years to craft a folk opera and film depicting Kentucky history; and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing offers a glimpse into the future of the University of Iowa institution. Also inside: A rundown of the 2019 city council candidates in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, a snacking guide for Witching Hour festival-goers, and reviews of local books and albums.
- 1Share