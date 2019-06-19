Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 266: June 19 – July 2, 2019

Posted on by Little Village

You only read Little Village for the articles, right? In this issue, get to know the STRIPS club — farmers and Iowa State University researchers teaming up to demonstrate the power of prairie to improve Iowa’s water quality, bring all the bees to the farm and much more. Also inside: Zen Cohen combines performance art, photography and atmospheric audio to explore queerness in a new Public Space One exhibition; Shalisa Gladney of the Rape Victim Advocacy Program talks “consent culture”; and ’70s punk legends X embark on a new chapter. Plus: A review of a cheesy Iowa City Farmers Market staple, and local album and book reviews.


Category: Print Edition

