Love Letters: Keep that which brings joy









This poem won second place in the Love Letters: What Matters Most contest, hosted by Honoring Your Wishes, a division of Iowa City Hospice. The essay prompt asked writers to reflect on themes of love, forgiveness and gratitude. Read the first place piece here.

Keep That Which Brings Joy

I

Flawless seashells tiny as fingernails —

prickly cockle and calico scallop

keyhole limpet and kitten’s paw —

we found while walking Florida beaches

the Christmas we shared a house

with our three kids and their friends.

She found the most exquisite shells —

delicate and understated. Gazing at the

steady succession of steel blue waves

she would get that faraway look — as calm

and peaceful as I would ever see her.

II

The yellow cat’s-eye marble, an

archaeological treasure discovered while

excavating the gnarled yew that had

taken over the northeast corner

of our yard. The swirling dance of yellow

trapped in glass was entwined in the roots,

left over from some game of marbles

like those she played on hard-packed

rings of dirt in childhood Santa Clara,

pulling out her cinch bag full of

colorful cat’s-eyes, puries, steelies,

and her best shooter. Knuckling down

in the dirt, she always played for keepsies.

III

Corks from the bottles of Tempranillo

or Rioja — the hearty Spanish reds

we grew to love, fit to uncork

on a Friday after a week of nursing

the elderly or teaching teenagers,

the wine in our glasses a ruby sunset.

Only the corks remain — bark harvested

from live oaks, carved and stamped

to serve as stoppers for these bottles of wine

whose cost was not dear — 10 bucks? —

a simple pleasure we took with cheese

and crackers on our bed in winter

or back porch in summer

as we talked through our lives.

for Pat

David Duer lives in Iowa City and teaches English language arts at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, where he also serves as the adviser for the Washington Literary Press. His work has been published in Ascent, Exquisite Corpse, North American Review, Poetry and other literary journals.