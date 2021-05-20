More than a year after closing their buildings to the public, Linn County and Cedar Rapids prepare to re-open doors







4 Shares

The City of Cedar Rapids and Linn County governments are preparing to re-open their facilities to the public after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to open county buildings to the public on Monday, June 7. County buildings have been closed since mid-March but employees have continued to assist residents by phone, email or through appointment.

The county will continue to offer services via phone, email and online, according to a news release. Drop boxes will also remain in place for individuals who need to drop off payments, vehicle registration renewals or other paperwork.

The facilities that are opening on June 7 include:

• Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center • Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building • Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services • Secondary Road Department • Linn County Sheriff’s Office • LIFTS — Masks are required for anyone riding a LIFTS bus in accordance with federal transit laws • Linn County Courthouse • Community Services Building — County departments opening • Department of Human Services — A state-run department located in this county building will open at a later date

During Wednesday’s meeting, supervisors discussed how to continue encouraging social distancing in the buildings. Darrin Gage, the county’s director of policy and administration, recommended the signage in buildings and social distancing stickers on the floor remain in place, as well as having fewer waiting chairs.

The possibility of hiring a security guard to maintain social distancing rules, so county employees don’t have to attempt to enforce them, was raised at the meeting, but no decision was reached. Supervisor Ben Rogers said the June 7 opening date gives the board time to further consider the issue.

“I’m not in favor of some staff member being a hall monitor,” Rogers said. “… There may be some discomfort. People want this building open. They want to stand in line, but there may not be opportunities for them to sit. They’ll have to [and] we’ll have to get creative as well. But we have a small lobby. It’s been like this even pre-COVID, and I think after we open it’s going to be a challenging situation, and I don’t think that we can solve for every problem.”

City of Cedar Rapids buildings will begin opening a month after county buildings are scheduled to reopen since they were closed to the public in mid-March.

On Tuesday, July 6, four buildings will reopen: Cedar Rapids City Hall, City Services Center, Water Administration building and the Central Fire Station.

Ten city facilities are currently open with restrictions:

Advertisement

• Cedar Rapids Police Station • Animal Care and Control • Cedar Rapids Public Library • Ladd Library • Ground Transportation • Municipal Golf Courses (Ellis, Gardner, Twin Pines) • Ushers Ferry Lodge and Village • Old MacDonald’s Farm at Bever Park • Bender Pool — open for reservations • Northwest Recreation Center — open for reservations

The Cedar Rapids Public Library’s restrictions will be lessened or removed by July 6, according to the city.

City council and committee meetings, which have been held online for the last year, will be held in-person again at city hall starting on Tuesday, July 13. City council meetings will continue to be streamed on Facebook.

SIGN UP TODAY Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village SUBSCRIBE







4 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com