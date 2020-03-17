Linn County announces building closures









Linn County announced on Tuesday afternoon it’s closing most of its facilities to the general public “in an effort to limit public interactions and gathering” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the county, normal services will still be available from each department, but the public will need to contact the department online or via phone. Contact information for each department can be found on the Linn County website.

The county’s press release specifies the following buildings that are scheduled to be closed to the public through Tuesday, March 31.

*Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center *Community Services Building – including Options of Linn County *Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building – with the exception of the Child Development Center as the Iowa *Department of Human services is not recommending closure of childcare facilities at this time *Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services *Secondary Road Department *Wickiup Hill Learning Center *LIFTS – office is closed to the public; however routes are still running. Fares will be waived and the number of riders will be limited during each route.

The Linn County Courthouse, the Juvenile Justice Center and the Linn County Child Development Center are currently scheduled to maintain their normal hours.

The hours for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will change to 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. The sheriff’s office is asking people to call 319-892-6100 to schedule an appointment before coming in. Emergency services will not be effected by the reduced hours.

On Monday, the City of Cedar Rapids announced it was closing most of its building to the general public. Those buildings include City Hall, City Services Center, Cedar Rapids Water Administration, Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control and Cedar Rapids Police Station.









