Lights for Liberty vigils planned in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps College Green Park, Iowa City — Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Federal Courthouse, Cedar Rapids — Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

On Friday, July 12, the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project and El Trueque will host Iowa City’s Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps in College Green Park at 7 p.m. Lights for Liberty vigils will be happening internationally to protest the treatment of migrants in the United States. Cedar Rapids will also be holding a vigil, co-hosted by the Center for Worker Justice and Freedom for Immigrants Eastern Iowa, across from the Federal Courthouse at Lot 44, 861 – 2nd St SE.

Local activists Elizabeth Bernal and Elizabeth Rook Panicucci work with the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project and organized the Iowa City Lights for Liberty vigil. There will be speakers at the event who will share their experiences in immigration, and stations with information about local resources and volunteering to help.

“[We want] time to just honor the people that are swept up in the cruelty of immigration,” said Rook Panicucci of the candlelight vigil. “We don’t want it to be a night where people show up and then they feel their obligations are fulfilled.”

The vigil also aims to inform the community of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) presence everywhere, though its actions near the southern border are emphasized. There are six detention centers in Iowa; the closest to Iowa City is in Cedar Rapids.

“People are hearing more about the border … and people don’t know it’s happening and it’s [their] neighbor,’” said Bernal. “That’s one of the reasons why [immigrants] don’t travel to have fun or do activities here in Iowa because they’re scared to be out and be detained. It’s scary for the community.”

Though the detention centers themselves are a threat, Rook Paniucci points out that the emotional barriers and impacts are even more terrifying.

“The proximity of the detention center matters in some ways for intimidation, but ICE is going to operate anywhere,” said Rook Panicucci. “The threat of ICE is, right now, culturally, the federal government has made the threat of ICE imminent and local and persistent and that’s the intimidation. That’s the fear.”

The Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project has, since April of 2017, raised money to pay bonds for detained people from eastern Iowa after an application is sent in for help. The average bond is about $7,000, and the detainee will not have to repay the organization. All donations go directly to the next bond.

Every time enough donations are made to pay a bond, someone within the organization drives a cashier’s check to the regional Department of National Security in Omaha, and then drives the previously detained person back to Eastern Iowa. As of this July, they have brought 53 immigrant back to eastern Iowa. If all goes as planned, within the next two weeks the number will be 56.

A huge benefit of paying the bond for detained people is the time they have to plan for their family’s future and to prepare in case they are deported. While paying the bond doesn’t guarantee a person can stay in the United States, it means they can’t be deported from the detention center with no provisions made for the people they leave, said Rook Panicucci.

“They have time to process,” said Bernal. “What are they going to do with their families? They’re planning for the future … It’s not because they don’t want to be together. They belong together, but they can tell their families, ‘If I’m not coming back, you have a plan.’”

The resource the Eastern Iowa Bond Project needs more than any other is help from volunteers, particularly those with privilege, in order to bring detained individuals back to their families. Putting pressure on presidential candidates going through Iowa and state representatives through calling or writing letters can help solve immigration policy issues across the country, said Rook Panicucci.

“Give your money away and give your time away,” said Rook Panicucci. “People with privilege have paid days off, and you can take a vacation day to drive a check to Omaha.”

The Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project plans to organize donation deals with restaurants in the next few weeks, so a portion of the meal’s cost will go toward the organization, said Bernal. Another development Bernal would like to see is community outreach and education, so the general public can understand how immigration in the United States works.

A consistent habit of putting time, money and effort into the fight is important in seeking change to those in the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project.

“Lighting a candle is beautiful, but what do you do tomorrow?” said Rook Panicucci. “What do you do Saturday morning with your time and your money that’s going to push our country to change this?”