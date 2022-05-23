Advertisement

Letters to the editor: Miller-Meeks is opposes bills making formula, healthcare more accessible

By Dave Bradley, West Liberty

Trust is the very basis of the legitimacy of our government. That trust is earned by elected government officials through their actions and the truth of their statements. Here in our district, our current representative, Mariannette Miller-Meeks has lost the trust of voters.

In her year and a half in office Miller-Meeks has repeatedly lied about her votes and tried to take credit for projects that she voted against. Thus, when her newsletter showed up in my inbox Sunday, May 15, I viewed it with a jaundiced eye.

She falsely claimed, “The Biden Administration’s supply chain is now further impacting working families with formula shortages being reported in stores across the United States.”

For one thing, what does the Biden Administration have to do with supply chains? Nothing. That is a private sector entity, period.

Secondly, the lack of baby formula is due to concentration in that industry and the failure of one supplier, Abbott, who marketed a contaminated product causing 40 percent of the product to be recalled.

Third, the previous administration negotiated a trade deal that makes it more difficult for the U.S. to import baby formula in times like this.

After receiving her newsletter, Miller-Meeks voted against an emergency spending bill, on May 18, that seeks to relieve the nationwide shortage after she just complained about it in her newsletter less than a week ago.

Enough of her lies. I will be voting for someone who has proven to be worthy of trust, Christina Bohannan.

By Ellen Ballas, Iowa City

Last November, Representative Miller-Meeks told Radio Iowa that she opposed Medicare drug price controls because it “interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.”

She recently told KCCI Des Moines she wants to continue “that work” to lower prescription drug prices. Which is it?

She also told KCCI, “It was really a desire to improve health care, both access and cost, while affording choice that pushed me in the direction of politics….”

Miller-Meeks, in 2014, opposed the Affordable Care Act currently covering 23 million Americans.

Also, a catastrophic Medicare voucher system that Miller-Meeks has favored for years would limit coverage resulting in significant morbidity and mortality especially for that cohort.

Further, she said: “I found that having a voice of a physician — and also someone who comes from my background — a veteran as well as a doctor as well as a nurse, that has been very helpful in passing legislation.”

Miller-Meeks has never voted to pass helpful legislation. She even voted against burn pit legislation leaving her fellow vets sick and suffering.

She used her voice as a physician to make false statements about COVID, such as, “We have known for over a year that children don’t transmit the virus.” A family friend contracted COVID from their young son via school.

No matter what profession Miller-Meeks claims she is, she lacks the honesty and sincerity her constituents deserve.

We have an opportunity in November to change direction by voting for Christina Bohannan who will prioritize constituents with the authenticity we are entitled to.


