Letters to the editor: How Iowa Republicans are sowing division

By Ellen Ballas, Iowa City

Recently we learned that twice-impeached former President Trump urged the seizure of voting machines by federal agencies hoping to overturn the 2020 election. Not one Iowa Republican criticized him, including Senator Grassley and Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks.

Also recently, Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci using a neo-Nazi quote he mindlessly attributed to philosopher Voltaire, likely a liberal. Hinson and Miller-Meeks remained silent.

In October, Hinson and Miller-Meeks joined Trump in Iowa with Senator Grassley and Governor Reynolds knowing Trump attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Last spring, Miller-Meeks told Iowa politics reporter, Tom Barton, “Trump should stay.”

How does continued support for Trump, whose behavior increasingly emulates a tyrannical dictator, benefit us?

Similarly, oppressive terms applied to Democrats by Republican representatives don’t help. Those terms proliferate then further divide our country.

Hinson has used the term “Marxism.” Both Hinson and Miller-Meeks frequently mention, but falsely claim, Democratic policies are “socialist.” They know they’re taxpayer-funded programs, such as national defense, veterans benefits, public schools. All of us, including both representatives, depend on and benefit from them.

As a voter, I don’t want elected representatives attempting to win elections by dividing our country.

I want leaders who defend American values, unite Americans, and promote a strong democracy, such as Christina Bohannan, IA-01, and Liz Mathis, IA-02, in 2022.

You voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill clearly isn’t “spending at its worst” now that you want to take credit for it. pic.twitter.com/Zc9Jl39rQP — Liz Mathis (@LizMathis1) January 19, 2022

By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

Iowans are hardworking people who take pride in their jobs. But fewer Iowans are working today than when Governor Reynolds took office. There aren’t enough workers to keep schools, hospitals and small businesses open.

Now, Reynolds is doubling down on the policies that created her workforce crisis. Policies that give the wealthy and big businesses tax breaks, while taking money away from our public schools, public safety and healthcare services. The flat-tax offered by Governor Reynolds and Republicans isn’t fair at all. Their tax plan will provide massive tax breaks for corporations and the ultra wealthy, while actually raising taxes on everybody else.

Flat isn’t fair. We need a tax code that supports Iowa families, not her wealthy donors. We need a plan that strengthens everyone’s pocketbooks, not just the wealthy few. We need a new direction to solve the Reynolds workforce crisis. Let’s make Iowa a better place where folks want to live, work and raise a family.

By Dave Bradley, West Liberty

It was a revelation to me when I heard Representative Miller-Meeks make a definitive statement on the House floor that COVID leaked from a Wuhan lab. From what I’ve read, no one knows the genesis of the pandemic. She offered no proof to back her claim.

More to the point, her commentary creates hate against Asian and Pacific Islander populations. Since COVID started, Asians have been violently targeted for no justifiable reason.

Former President Trump used racism to divide citizens. It is very sad to see an Iowa representative sow such division, cause confusion, and flat out lie to her constituents.

Previous representatives Leach and Loebsack conducted district business in a reserved manner and dealt in truth. They voted responsibly, took their office seriously, and were never an embarrassment to themselves or Iowa as is Miller-Meeks.

To ensure the health and safety of our border agents and communities, Congress should immediately consider my REACT Act to require COVID testing of every migrant who enters CBP or ICE custody.https://t.co/XYVqRGQxUM — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) February 5, 2022

Despite more than adequate time and continuous calls across the district for Miller-Meeks to represent us in a responsible manner, she refuses to do so. Miller-Meeks has chosen the politics of division as her path to re-election. Iowans must reject this in a loud voice.

I believe Christina Bohannan in 2022 can return the first district to the honest, straight forward representation we were used to. Bohannan’s opponent simply can’t be trusted.

