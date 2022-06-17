Advertisement

Letters to the editor: Demand comprehensive, common sense gun legislation

Posted on by Letters

By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

Poll after poll shows that people want stricter gun laws, including gun owners. Americans have shown consistently they want common sense, comprehensive gun laws.

Thoughts and prayers have not worked. When something doesn’t work, it’s time to do something else. If definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results, then do we have two insane senators representing us or perhaps they just represent interests contrary to the wants of the majority of their constituents like the gun lobby; the proof is both Senators have received endorsements and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from NSSF and NRA. Who are they representing?

People say “guns don’t kill people, people do.” Same is true for cars — cars don’t kill people, people do. We don’t just let any person get a car without training, testing, licensing, insurance — including liability — and frequent re-testing. Failure to follow those rules can result in a loss of driving privileges. The same can be done with firearms.

So what’s with the lack of attention to this matter by our senators? Do they no longer care what the good people of Iowa want or do they care only about getting more money for re-election?

Call or write your senators today! Demand comprehensive, common sense gun legislation. Vote NO on the proposed amendment “The Iowa Right to Keep and Bear Arms” to the state constitution in November. Finally, Senator Grassley will be on the ballot too; if he does not support stronger gun regulations then it’s time for him to go. This issue must be on the minds of voters who will be electing state representatives come this November, also.


