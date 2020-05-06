Letters to the editor: Brad Kunkel for Johnson County sheriff









Letters submitted by Julie Kunkel

By Janice Weiner, Iowa City

My litmus test for a sheriff is someone who understands the community, partners well with different levels of government and law enforcement and stands up for the powerless. Brad Kunkel has been coordinating with all levels of local government as part of the Johnson County Emergency Operations Center pandemic meetings. He knows his community, and I’m confident he will continue to work hard for the most vulnerable, especially victims of domestic violence and at-risk children. That’s why I am voting Brad Kunkel for Johnson County sheriff. I hope you will, too.

Kim Painter, Iowa City

I’m writing to ask you to join me in voting for Brad Kunkel for Johnson County sheriff on or before the June 2 primary. Brad has the sense of vision and energy required to manage the complexities of local law enforcement today. He also knows this community — its vitality, concerns and struggles. He will keep all citizens in mind every day on the job.

The county sheriff is one of 10 elected officials who work together to discuss and plan for the county’s future in addition to holding individual office. As we consider where we are today amidst this pandemic, one thing we know better than ever: things can change in a hurry. Citizens need people in elected positions who respond effectively when change hits us hard. These leaders must also maintain a strategic vision of the future and keep driving towards it. Brad will do this for us. I trust him to oversee a Sheriff’s office that will provide the finest, most conscientious and careful law enforcement. He will also listen, adapt, and be a hard-working and collegial member of the county’s leadership team.

Right now, we don’t get the usual range of opportunities to visit face-to-face with our candidates. But if you’ve never met Brad and don’t know him, just a bit of time looking at his online materials will show his many personal and professional efforts throughout our community over many years. I think you’ll agree with me that Brad’s a perfect candidate to lead the county’s law enforcement team into the future. Please give him the honor of your vote for sheriff.









