Letter to the editor: Always earnest, Zach Wahls works hard for Iowa

By Katherine Monson

Today it may be easy to meet Zach Wahls and think, “Here is another tall, well-spoken, male politician.” But when I met Zach at Weber Elementary, he was the scrawny kid who was much too earnest to be cool.

While some aim to appear effortless, Zach is always trying hard — and as a friend, it can be maddening to keep up. When Zach suggested we be debate partners at the State Tournament, he was not persuaded by my excuses that the final competition of our senior year seemed like the wrong time to try something new. But as he does, he jumped headfirst into weeks of focused preparations, and when we arrived at the tournament that hard work paid off — another state championship for Iowa City West High.

While many of our classmates left Iowa, Zach stayed. He could have gone anywhere — and yet, he cared about being a good community member, a good brother and a good son. Of course, Zach completed his college years in his own way — taking engineering courses while building an education-focused small business. All this on top of championing equality for Iowa families first in the State House, and then spreading that message around the world.

When Zach saw potential to make change, he just went out and got it done. On June 5, please consider voting for Zach — he will never stop working hard for Iowa. And while he has gained three feet in height, he has never lost that earnestness.