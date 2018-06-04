Letter to the editor: Zach Wahls will lead Iowa out of ‘dark times’







By Meghann Foster, Coralville

I am proud to be supporting Zach Wahls in the Senate District 37 Democratic primary on June 5.

Our family has worked closely with Zach and his family over the last several months. One of the greatest joys of this campaign has been getting to know Zach, the women who raised him and his sister. It’s easy to see where Zach gets his compassion, his work ethic and his strong moral compass. Zach is remarkable because he was raised by remarkable women. He carries their influence with him in everything he does, including the causes he has successfully fought for. These include fighting to protect marriage equality in our state and overturning the Boy Scouts decades-old ban on gay youth and adults.

Iowans are facing dark times. As a mom, I’m deeply worried about the destruction the Republicans have created in our state. Iowa no longer resembles the place where I grew up. The Republicans’ devastating policies will create a bleak future not just for my five children, but for everyone’s children. Now more than ever we need leaders who provide hope, inspiration and courage. We need a leader with a proven track record of bringing about change. We need a leader who understands how to win tough fights. Zach has shown that he is that leader.

Now is the time for us to stand up together and send Zach to Des Moines. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Zach Wahls on June 5.