Letter to the editor: What do I say?









By Charlene Lange, Iowa City

What do I text when I receive: “covid, in hospital”? This from friend of 40 years who lives with someone with covid who refused to wear a mask. Do I say sorry, governor says we need individual responsibility, not a mandate?

What do I say when friend’s mother died of covid? Do I give her a hug, say sorry, only 190,000 have died? Governor said some will die, need to keep economy going.

What do I say when someone can’t talk on the phone because covid’s effect on lungs and voice? Do I say sorry, you recovered from covid, you are lucky?

What do I say when my great grandson has in-person school? Do I say sorry, governor says your county needs more deaths and cases?

What do I say when my country is first in covid deaths, confirmed cases per population. Do I say hey, we believe in herd immunity, not science; it is our great experiment?

What do I say when my granddaughter stated President said covid is fake news? Do I say President said only 9,000 have died of covid so must not be bad?

What do I say when fellow high school alumni talk about great Trump rally in front of the White House? Do I say President doesn’t require masks, so must be ok?

What do I say when my granddaughter goes to crowded bars? Do I say elected officials are practicing herd immunity, thanks for spreading the virus?

What do I say?









