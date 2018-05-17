Letter to the editor: An endorsement from Zach Wahls’ 7th grade teacher









By Lois Altmaier Crowley, Iowa City

I am writing to encourage my neighbors and friends to vote for Zach Wahls. I met Zach in my 7th grade Global Studies class at Northwest Junior High. In 7th grade Zach had a keen interest in global affairs and was one of my best and brightest students. He was a participant at the district-wide Global Issues Conference after writing a competitive essay.

With Zach’s passionate interest in community affairs, his educational background and his ability to connect with all groups and listen to community concerns, I see Zach as the strongest candidate to represent us in the state legislature. I think its essential for us as a community to give all the supports we can for this young passionate voice that will be our senator in Des Moines. A vote for Zach is a vote for the present and the future. Please vote on June 5 in the primary for Zach Wahls.