Letter to the editor: Unsung heroes from Iowa City’s LGBTQ history

By David Leshtz, Iowa City

Congratulations on your excellent series examining the history of LGBT activism in Iowa City.

The third installment brought back many memories of other friends and allies who deserve mention:

Attorney Duane Rohovit did the heavy lifting of writing the bylaws for the Iowa Center for AIDS Resources and Education.

ICARE board and staff members Ralph Knudson, Christy Scheetz, Kim Painter, and Richard Shannon endured and learned from Rick Graf’s passionate tirades.

Johnson County Attorney Pat White supported Rick and gave him credit for educating the community.

New Pioneer Co-op staff devoted hours of time organizing the first fundraising pancake breakfasts on the Ped Mall.

Unsung volunteers like City Manager Steve Atkins quietly came early to cut strawberries for the pancakes.

Elected officials like Tom Slockett, Bob Dvorsky, and Mary Mascher were some of the first public figures to march in the Iowa City Pride parades.

Outspoken advocates included Pat Herring, Linda Yanney, Ellen Van Laere, David Tingwald, and many more.