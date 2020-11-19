Letter to the editor: Tired of the negative comments







By Marilyn Wessels-Elvers

Please stop hating on Governor Reynolds. It does not help your end goal, quite the opposite. Do we all really sit at the end of our chairs to see what she says next, so we know what to do? We have been at this since March, we all know what we need to do. Your jabbing her every time she makes a comment is childish, and the reason why she and other conservatives have won big in Iowa.

We talk about unity, kindness, change, etc., especially in Johnson County, and we do not show it ourselves through our own rhetoric and behavior.

As a media source, begin the change!







