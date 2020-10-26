Letter to the editor: The irony of Iowa’s season opener loss









By Mike Fallon, Iowa City

Despite the gargantuan and grossly expensive effort to resuscitate college football, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes lost their season opener. Losing a season opener, in the midst of the swirl of chaos, litigation and stresses of moral incertitude, is a fine example of irony. Recall that one definition of irony is “a literary technique by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions are clear to the audience although unknown to the character(s).” Many people are aware of the irony in watching supernumerary coaches and staff attempt to win a high stakes football game while former Iowa football players threaten a lawsuit demanding $20 million and the firing of Gary Barta, Kirk and Brian Ferentz.

And, let’s not forget that Chris Doyle, UI strength and conditioning coach, was removed from his position after receiving a $1.1 million settlement. It’s not a stretch to write that many people probably think Chris Doyle did nothing wrong and that $1.1 million in hush money was inadequate. This despite the fact that 19 former players used social media and other means to call out racist or belittling comments they say Doyle made in his 21-year career at Iowa. Another fine example of irony lost to some deaf ears.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com