Letter to the editor: The governor’s ‘open forum’ on the budget was a sham

By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

Governments were originally created to protect people from conflicts and to provide law and order. In most recent years, government responsibilities have extended to the economy and public service. We need a government that meets the needs of the public, not the rich and powerful.

Governor Reynolds held a public budget hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. It was promoted, by her office, as “the annual open forum on the state budget and Iowans will have the opportunity to participate virtually.”

I wanted to speak but did not get called on. Only 23 people were called to speak, and they all were representing organizations. I was very disappointed that there was no time allowed for concerns from everyday taxpayers. The public service announcement about this “open forum” was a sham, the forum was a charade, a misrepresentation.

We were advised on the call, if we did not get to speak we could send our comments to an aide for the governor, which I have done. I expect to get a reply, and specifically asked for one, because the governor so cordially replied to each person who spoke, thanking them for their input.

I am not hopeful I will get a reply.