Letter to the editor: Supervisor Jon Green has shown his worth

Posted on by Letters

Jon Green — photo by Sherry Pardee, provided by Green for Supervisor

By Bob Arbuckle, Iowa City

In his first year on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, Jon Green has proven to be a strong progressive voice that strives to make the county stronger and safer by upholding our best community values. We need Jon on the Board for a full four-year term.

In response to citizens stating that the Sheriff’s MRAP military-style vehicle made them more scared than safe, Green proposed that the County eliminate these vehicles and adopt alternate policing methods that are working well in many places across the country.

When thousands of county resident workers were not eligible to receive federal COVID relief checks, Jon stood with them. He proposed that the county use some of its federal relief money to include them by giving them a $1,400 check as a small step toward equity for them, and to show the county’s appreciation for their work during the pandemic.

Jon is standing with county residents to oppose use of eminent domain to build a dangerous and unnecessary Ethanol Carbon Capture pipeline in the north part of the county.

Green is working to increase affordable childcare options and affordable housing to make it easier for moderate income residents to live and work in Johnson County with its higher cost of living.

Jon Green has stood up for our Johnson County community values and now we can stand up for Jon Green by voting June 7 to give him a full four-year term as County Supervisor. Look at www.greenforjc.com for more details.


