Letter to the editor: Response to letter defending Gov. Reynolds









By Christopher Dunlay, Iowa City

A response to “Letter to the editor: Tired of the negative comments“

To Madam Wessels-Elvers,

Governor Reynolds absolutely deserves all the criticism and rhetoric she’s received. This is a governor who has already proven that she does not care for the actual lives of Iowans, only livelihoods. One exists purely because the other does. Livelihoods exist as long as you’re alive. She does not understand that at all.

As it is only now becoming apparent, people are the most valuable resource to help each other right now. And her lack of action shows how devalued people’s lives really are to her. She fails at defending herself over the ridiculous Trump rallies where mitigation efforts were thrown out completely to satiate a campaign built on ignoring science, logic and facts. She even tried to state that there was science indicating using face masks does NOT work. Oh, really? So where do any of those studies come from? Make believe? Because imagination is not what gets us out of the pandemic, leadership and action will.

Let’s get Iowa a new governor now!









