Letter to the editor: Rep. Miller-Meeks is riding the Biden administration’s coattails

Posted on by Letters
Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ official Congressional photo

By Trish Nelson, Iowa City

Riding on President Biden’s coattails, second-District Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks, who voted against the American Relief Plan, is making hay from a tour administering COVID-19 vaccine shots.

She even sent a letter to President Biden offering “targeted, meaningful” coronavirus relief before voting to oppose the plan. If Democrats did not make this program possible, Miller-Meeks would not have access to the vaccine. She wouldn’t be vaccinating at Medicap Pharmacy in Newton without Biden’s commercial pharmacy distribution plan.

Her only aim is to get re-elected by demonstrating compassion she doesn’t possess, using funding she opposed, by trying to fool an already over-burdened electorate. That takes chutzpah!


