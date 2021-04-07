Letter to the editor: Rep. Miller-Meeks is riding the Biden administration’s coattails







17 Shares

By Trish Nelson, Iowa City

Riding on President Biden’s coattails, second-District Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks, who voted against the American Relief Plan, is making hay from a tour administering COVID-19 vaccine shots.

She even sent a letter to President Biden offering “targeted, meaningful” coronavirus relief before voting to oppose the plan. If Democrats did not make this program possible, Miller-Meeks would not have access to the vaccine. She wouldn’t be vaccinating at Medicap Pharmacy in Newton without Biden’s commercial pharmacy distribution plan.

I've joined my GOP colleagues in reaching out to President-elect @JoeBiden & offered my sincere wiliness to work together on:⁰

▪️ COVID relief

▪️ protecting pre-existing conditions

▪️ enhancing our infrastructure

▪️ rebuilding our economy I look forward to the work ahead. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/C8hNYe9DxZ — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) January 20, 2021

Her only aim is to get re-elected by demonstrating compassion she doesn’t possess, using funding she opposed, by trying to fool an already over-burdened electorate. That takes chutzpah!







17 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com