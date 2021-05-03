Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Post-pandemic, Iowa City risks corporate takeover

Posted on by Letters
  • 127
    Shares

A bird’s-eye view of Iowa City and beyond. — Jason Smith/Little Village

By Mallory Hellman, Iowa City

I’ve lived in Iowa City for just over a decade. Like so many of us, I came here for grad school and never left. Also like many of us, I’ve spent these final gasps of pandemic-altered life privately harboring serious concern about what our beloved city will look like once we’re able to roam it freely again.

It’s time to make that concern public: our city’s small businesses are dying. And unless the State enacts a moratorium on commercial rent hikes and/or evictions, Iowa Citians are bound return to a downtown that’s unrecognizable.

Let me backtrack. I came here as a transplant from Brooklyn, New York in 2010. Googly-eyed at the dually fascinating prospects of studying with James Alan McPherson and living in an apartment larger than a utility closet, I sailed here on the implied promise of our city’s name-brand institutions. But those institutions are not why I stayed.

Advertisement

A coastal friend asked me recently why I’ve chosen to build a life here. The answer is best described anecdotally. In New York, you can slip into a crowded bar to sweat and overpay among the other commute-weary masses determined to hear the bestselling author at the mic. In Iowa City, thanks to Prairie Lights, you can ask that same writer to coffee.

Iowa City’s small businesses constitute the foundation of this town’s character. They clothe us, feed us, teach us, shape our culture. They donate their profits to local schools. Participate in the annual downtown block party. They employ us and our family members. In aggregate, they are the very fruits of the unflinching community-mindedness and radically creative entrepreneurship that make this town itself.

These same businesses are in grave and immediate danger of closure. Recently, the Press-Citizen published a list of more than 30 downtown Iowa City businesses whose doors closed in 2020. Several of these businesses, most notably The Mill, saw an outpouring of support and resuscitation attempts from community members of a rainbow of stripes. But ultimately, no citizens’ efforts could compete with the moneyed interest of property developers.

The Mill on Aug. 4, 2020, months after closing its doors for good. — Matt Steele/Little Village

This is where the State comes in.

In 2020, when the certainty and longevity of the pandemic’s economic blow set in, both the CDC and the state of Iowa issued life-saving eviction moratoria for individuals; Iowa’s eviction moratorium has recently been extended to June 30, 2021. In plain terms, if you are an individual currently unable to afford your rent, your landlord cannot legally remove you from the property.

No such protections exist for small businesses. Neither state nor federal eviction moratoria apply to commercial property, and in the face of dramatic pandemic-era profit loss, small business owners — our neighbors, our friends, we — are left to negotiate rental terms with landlords.

Of course, under such vulnerable circumstances, our beloved businesses are flailing. Make no mistake that property management firms see this as an opportunity. Swooping in when tenant businesses are least poised to resist, they purchase buildings, impose ludicrous rent hikes (think $50/sq. ft.), and sell the space to the highest bidder.

Advertisement

No doubt, any commercial entity in a position to pay such elevated rent is likely a large corporation, headquartered elsewhere. This has been a problem since before the pandemic; consider the Target that now stands in the former home of several local businesses.

Commercial property owners wield an undue amount of power in the State House. But unless our representatives in Des Moines take heed of small businesses’ suffering and act, the corporate chain stores will become the new normal for our downtown.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE


  • 127
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.