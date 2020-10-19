Letter to the editor: Our District 73 representative doesn’t seem to like us very much







8 Shares

By James C. Folk, Iowa City

Ten years ago, it was odd that Iowa House District 73 was drawn with straight edges and an attractive wandering line along the Iowa River. Perhaps the artist’s hand shook a bit as he drew the southern boundary. It was suddenly interrupted, adding a tiny, jagged appendage that just included Wilton. Just two years later, Bobby Kaufmann, from Wilton, whose dad was Chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, ran for Iowa House District 73. Hmm?

Bobby has used his four terms fighting with the elected representatives of Johnson County. He doesn’t seem to like us very much. He brags about voting for $756 million for public schools, a goodly sum, but not quite up to inflation and less than half of what’s needed.

Enough of the cynicism that is so ubiquitous these days. Let’s look, with hope, to the future. Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek has served Iowa for 35 years. He is a strong advocate for public education and has earned the endorsement of the Iowa State Education Association. He spearheaded the effort to create a jail diversion program for people suffering from mental health problems, to train law enforcement officers to recognize citizens in crisis and to de-escalate situations. He’s experienced, moral, kind and looks for ways to help us.

Advertisement

Please vote for Lonny. We need him in these unsettled times.







8 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com