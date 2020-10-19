Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Our District 73 representative doesn’t seem to like us very much

Posted on by Letters
  • 8
    Shares

Iowa House District 73 map (see Wilton at bottom right)

By James C. Folk, Iowa City

Ten years ago, it was odd that Iowa House District 73 was drawn with straight edges and an attractive wandering line along the Iowa River. Perhaps the artist’s hand shook a bit as he drew the southern boundary. It was suddenly interrupted, adding a tiny, jagged appendage that just included Wilton. Just two years later, Bobby Kaufmann, from Wilton, whose dad was Chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, ran for Iowa House District 73. Hmm?

Bobby has used his four terms fighting with the elected representatives of Johnson County. He doesn’t seem to like us very much. He brags about voting for $756 million for public schools, a goodly sum, but not quite up to inflation and less than half of what’s needed.

Enough of the cynicism that is so ubiquitous these days. Let’s look, with hope, to the future. Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek has served Iowa for 35 years. He is a strong advocate for public education and has earned the endorsement of the Iowa State Education Association. He spearheaded the effort to create a jail diversion program for people suffering from mental health problems, to train law enforcement officers to recognize citizens in crisis and to de-escalate situations. He’s experienced, moral, kind and looks for ways to help us.

Advertisement

Please vote for Lonny. We need him in these unsettled times.


  • 8
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started