Letter to the editor: Miller-Meeks voted against coronavirus relief, and against her constituents

Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ official Congressional photo

By Trish Nelson, Iowa City

Second-district Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks voted against coronavirus relief despite adding her name to a letter sent from freshman House Republicans to then President-elect Biden. In part it read, “we hope to work with you to extend targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families…”

What is the point of offering help if you have no intention to deliver?

The proof is, she voted against an initial budget resolution that paved the way for Biden’s relief plan to move forward (House Resolution 101, Roll call 26,27). Increased tax credits for families with children would help overcome housing concerns and the misery of food insecurity. The House bill would make it easier for women to return to work, helping the economy recover sooner.

This legislation is what I would call “targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief” and to that end I am mystified why Miller-Meeks tried four times to get elected to Congress only to ditch her constituents. She even stated on her website, and I agree, “the people of Iowa deserve someone who will never quit fighting for them.” But all she has done is demonstrate to voters that if they support her they are voting against their own economic interests.


