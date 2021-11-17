Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Miller-Meeks running for reelection is bad news for Iowa

Posted on by Letters

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in a get-out-the-vote video on Election Day 2021. — @millermeeks on Twitter

By Don Paulson, Letts

I see that Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks has decided to run for re-election in the new Iowa 1st District. That’s bad news for the people living there, for she has a terrible voting record.

Recently she voted against the infrastructure bill, HR3684, calling it “socialist.” Iowa has the most deficient bridges in the country, and large areas of the state with below-average broadband access. We need these projects!

Miller-Meeks has also voted against raising the debt ceiling. How are we supposed to pay for her hero Trump’s $2.4 trillion tax cuts and reduced corporate tax rates? Republicans voted three times to increase the debt ceiling when Trump was president, leading to a $7 trillion-plus debt overall. If the United States were to default on the national debt, an economic disaster would unfold. Delays to Social Security checks, veteran’s benefits, etc. would start to happen. As everyone knows by now, tax cuts don’t pay for themselves, no matter how many conservative think tanks say they do.

There was also a “no” vote from Miller-Meeks on the Women’s Health Protection Act and recommending the U.S. House of Representatives find Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Who is Miller-Meeks working to represent here? It appears to be the wealthy and the insurrectionists who attempted to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States. Certainly not for average hardworking Iowans.


