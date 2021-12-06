Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Miller-Meeks attended COP26, but her record on climate isn’t promising

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) attend COP26. — photo shared in a GOP House Select Climate Committee press release

By Paul Deaton, Solon

To address global carbon pollution everyone must get involved. Even Republicans understand this. In response to the climate crisis, and to political pressure, Republican Congressman John R. Curtis (UT-03) launched a “Conservative Climate Caucus” last June. My member of Congress, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) joined.

Solutions to the climate crisis will take government at all levels. In the United States, only the federal government has the reach to take effective national action which could impact the globe.

To my surprise, Miller-Meeks showed up at the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland, where she participated in a podcast with other caucus members extolling the positions of conservatives on climate.

“As a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus this issue is important to my colleagues and myself,” she wrote in an email.

Well, OK. Welcome aboard, I think.

Miller-Meeks’ votes against the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act, both of which address the climate crisis, indicate she is not really on board with federal climate action.

For a Republican to admit they have a problem is the first step toward recovery. Let’s hope Miller-Meeks can resist her addiction to D.C. talking points and do something positive to address carbon pollution.


