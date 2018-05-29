Letter to the editor: Mike Carberry will continue to move Johnson County forward







By Tom Carsner

Mike Carberry made an immediate difference when he was elected to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in 2014. His vote was decisive in passing a minimum wage ordinance, the Community ID and stopping urban sprawl in the North Corridor and preserving farm land.

Mike has continued to make a difference by helping small farmers with plans for a food hub, supporting a local foods coordinator position and exploring incubator plots at the County Poor Farm. Mike’s expertise in clean water and renewable energy has led to several county projects already and there are more planned.

We need Mike’s leadership to keep his progressive policies moving the county forward. But the progress the county has made can be reversed by electing candidates who won’t tell you much about their policies.

When a candidate proudly says “I have no agenda,” you can be sure they have a specific agenda of conserving the status quo and keeping established powers in control. Offering platitudes without policies tears down our electoral system.

Mike Carberry gives voters the opportunity to build on the progress we have made and build momentum for more to come. Let’s keep moving Johnson County moving forward by voting for Carberry on or before June 5.