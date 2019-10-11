Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Megan Alter will broaden access in an at-large council seat

Posted on by Letters
Megan Alter — courtesy of the Megan Alter for Iowa City Council Facebook page

By Trevor Jackson, Iowa City

Iowa City has seen dramatic changes in the last decade. Many of us are proud to see a place we love growing a little more modern. But this growth brings concerns, too, mostly boiling down to one overarching question. Why does it feel like these changes are only for the benefit of a few? We take pride in being an inclusive place, but Iowa City has fallen short in many ways.

Discrimination against an underpaid workforce has pushed many members of our community to the peripheries or even out of town while property values and rental rates climb. Exceptions are made for those who could afford to be denied them, and those who cannot are given no room for error. In short, our community’s ideals do not always match our deeds. This is why we need to elect Megan Alter.

Megan is as committed to sustainable growth as she is to ensuring that all benefit from that growth. Whether it is examining public transportation to make sure it adequately serves those who depend on it or investing her own sweat into neighborhood beautification projects, Megan understands that what makes Iowa City great is not just attracting business, but expanding the base that allows those businesses to flourish. She is a remarkable listener and amplifies ignored voices. Megan’s experience in both city government and in community organization will ensure that opportunity increases for all.


Comments:

  1. Sometimes there is cause to worry when someone gets elected. I would have no worries if Megan Alter won a seat on the Iowa City Council. She would strive to serve her constituents to the best of her talents, and her talents and perspective are considerable. She would be an analytical and empathic voice, something we sorely need in any elected position in our current political climate.

