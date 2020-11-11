Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Mediocrity won’t motivate

Posted on by Letters
  • 10
    Shares

An audience member sports festive shoes at a gun violence town hall meeting hosted by Julián Castro at the North Liberty Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

By Chad Cooper, Cedar Rapids

The Iowa Democratic Party has had a rough year. First, the bungling of last February’s caucuses, and now a dismal showing in races across the state on Nov. 3.

The elevation and financial backing of moderate, middle-of-the-road candidates clearly isn’t a winning strategy. It’s not effectively motivating progressives or swinging undecided and independent voters in this state. While U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer’s loss in the 1st Congressional District is befuddling given her record of diligent work for Iowans in Congress, and Rita Hart’s fate is dangling by narrow margins in the 2nd Congressional District, the campaigns of Hart and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield were lackluster affairs from the beginning.

Those candidates peddled a compromising work-with-anyone message that has come to commonly serve as a euphemism for inaction and political expediency. J.D. Scholten went out of his way to make a case to farmers and rural voters in the 4th District and lost by 24 points. Finkenauer applied a similar approach and found herself on the losing end in 2020 against a proven plagiarist. Meanwhile, there are issues in this country and state that demand urgent action, including social justice, human rights, environmental protection and true universal affordable healthcare.

Iowa Democratic Candidate for Governor Fred Hubbell and his running mate Senator Rita Hart during a listening session at the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa. Monday, June 18, 2018. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Advertisement

Democrats are worried about continuing to lose ground in rural counties, but that worry appears shortsighted. The demographic trends in Iowa show a state losing rural population as young people either move to the larger metro areas or leave the state entirely. Iowa Democrats are chasing a diminishing, albeit entrenched, population. And, what good is appealing to rural voters if it means undercutting your principles? In just this last election cycle, we saw candidates like Greenfield and Hart stiff-arm issues like police reform and single-payer health insurance to avoid rustling rural feathers.

Democrats are too busy running from Republican accusations of socialism and “radical liberalism” instead of doubling down and convincing voters across the state that progressive policies will actually benefit them and their families. When the Democratic Party pushes away its progressive aspects, it loses its identity. Democrats have allowed Republicans to set the field of play, and they’re wondering why they’re losing?

IDP Chair Mark Smith, in a recent email to registered Democrats, implored all to “hug your loved ones and take a well-deserved break.” Progressives are restless, Mr. Smith, and there are issues that can’t wait. This is not the time for passivity. Now is the time to establish a cohesive progressive message and not back down. BIPOC, the LGBTQ+ community and other subjugated people in this state can’t afford another election cycle like this.

The IDP and national Democratic Party are in moderation stasis. Even in a year with record voter participation, Iowa Democrats lost ground in the state. It appears the IDP and prominent Democrats are unwilling to commit to truly progressive candidates to motivate young people, attract voters to the state and transform the base for fear of alienating moderate voters and offending myopic rural sensibilities. Instead, they seem content pandering to the fading rural vote while rearranging the deck chairs on the sinking ship of political moderation. Good luck with that.

The podium at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame celebration in Cedar Rapids, Jun. 9, 2019. — Jason Smith/Little Village

A version of this letter was previously published by Bleeding Heartland.


  • 10
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started