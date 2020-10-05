Letter to the editor: Like Trump, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann projects the image of a bully









By Joel E. Wells, Iowa City

Let us be clear, this election is about being in public office either to fleece the government for yourself and others or to use the government for the good of the people you represent. The choice is clear if you watch the debate for House District 73 between Bobby Kaufmann and Lonny Pulkrabek sponsored by the League of Women Voters. This video speaks for itself. If you liked the Trump-Biden debate you will be impressed by Kaufmann’s attempt to clone Trump and play at being a mini-me.

Which would you choose to represent you an arrogant bully who votes to restrict people ability to vote, whose responses in justifying his positions were half-truths, deflections, unprofessional, juvenile and anti-Iowan on almost every issue, over someone who states his positions on issues in a clear, frank, objective and professional manner? The current representative clearly projects the image of a bully!

I let you be the judge. View the debate and reach your own conclusion. I urge you to vote for Lonny Pulkrabek, who understands government, is there to give people a hand up not a handout, who will represent all Iowans and not someone who represents the dogmatic principles of special interests. Elect Lonny, who will stand with you and will represent your interests in a professional manner.









