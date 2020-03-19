Letter to the editor: Landlords can’t afford to waive rent







By Bronson Harmon

I just read this open letter [An open letter to Iowa City landlords: Waive April rent and postpone evictions], and I don’t think people understand the consequences of what is actually happening.

If I were to waive April’s rent for my tenants, I wouldn’t be able to pay the mortgage on the property and the bank would seize it, leaving us all homeless with a huge debt that couldn’t be payed.

I am a landlord and struggle every month to pay my bills while tenants destroy my property with no accountability, because the universe revolves around them. Landlords get crapped on by everyone and its very disturbing when I see articles like this. I work hard to make it just like everyone else. Maybe write an open letter to the banks asking them to waive April’s mortgage payment for landlords. But then they would suffer… you see. It keeps going.

The open letter is destructive and is no way a solution, but a recipe for disaster. Be objective and see all sides of the equation.







