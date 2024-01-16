Letter to the editor: By rezoning the old Kirkwood campus, Iowa City is turning their backs on Southeast District residents

Anne Marie Kraus, Iowa City

The proposed rezoning of the Kirkwood Community College Campus (on Muscatine Avenue) from P-1 to I-1 (General Industrial) for the benefit of Procter and Gamble is deleterious, opening the door to significant endangerment of the health of Iowa City. As Procter and Gamble completes its purchase of the Kirkwood property, they seek zoning which allows the manufacture of chemical products. Procter and Gamble could have full freedom to spew airborne chemicals to neighborhoods directly adjacent and across the street. The property is nestled in an area surrounded by residential neighborhoods and four schools within a mile. Airborne volatile organic compounds and irritants from items such as scented laundry products have been studied and reported to cause significant harm to the health of humans, as well as damage to the environment.

The rezoning agenda contains a quote from the IC2030 Comprehensive Plan: “The Southeast District is an ideal place to expand Iowa City’s industrial base.” Why the southeast side? Because that’s where the powers-that-be place nearly all the buildings that are not wanted in other parts of town. Why not re-zone an area where all the homes cost upwards of $500,000? The southeast side is filled with neighborhoods of modest means as well as struggling incomes. It’s easy for the Council to turn their backs on us because we don’t have the power and influence that other areas of town can wield.

Everyone will suffer adverse health consequences, in addition to enduring the constant strong odors. As a person who is sensitive to chemicals, living a few blocks away, I would no longer be safe to live in my home or work in my yard. As citizens of Iowa City, we have the right to be safe in our homes and on our sidewalks, and the Iowa City Council has the duty to protect our health and safety.

I strongly urge the Zoning Commission and the City Council to oppose this unwise and detrimental plan.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will address this zoning on:

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, 6 p.m.

Iowa City City Hall

410 E Washington St