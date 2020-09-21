Letter to the editor: Keep the faith









By Mary Gravitt, Iowa City

“Moreover, brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant concerning those who are sleeping in death; that you may not sorrow just as the rest also do who have no hope.” —1 Thessalonians 4:13

2020 has been a year of sorrow and loss, but hopefully victory. Between the death due to COVID-19 and the death by natural causes (although death is not natural to those who have lost a loved one), this is proving to be a time when hope is the most important social remedy we have.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gone to meet her ancestor Deborah, a prophetess, a wife and Judge of Israel. Ruth was brave like Deborah who sent for Barack son of Abinoam to go defeat the fearsome commander Sisera, Israel’s enemy. Barack was terrified and told Deborah, “I will go if you go with me, but if you don’t go with me, I won’t go either.” Deborah answered, “All right, I will go with you, but you won’t get credit for the victory, because the Lord will hand Sisera over to a woman.” (Judges 4:8-9)

Ruth, our American Supreme Court Judge, was just as brave and as strong willed as her Hebrew ancestor, delivered the victory to the causes of women.

Now We the People must live on hope in these turbulent times and keep the faith. Paul assures us that “To have faith is to be sure of the things we hoped for, to be certain of the things we cannot see. …” (Hebrews 11:1). We must stand up to Mitch McConnell who feels he can change traditions in a country that operates on stare decisis that he himself created in the Senate and Chuck Grassley argued during the Obama administration.

Article. II. Section. 2. [The President] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur, and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law; but the Congress may by law vest the appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments….”









