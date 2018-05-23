Letter to the editor: Johnson County needs Mike Carberry







By Kurt Friese, Penn Township

I’ve known Mike Carberry for 15 years, since our days working together on the Howard Dean campaign, and now I’ve worked with him on the Board of Supervisors for a year and a half. I know him to be a passionate environmentalist, a studious worker and a caring person. Mike is a real fighter. He fights for social justice, for economic justice, for racial justice and for environmental justice.

You might remember that the single biggest issue in my campaign two years ago was to reduce or eliminate the North Corridor Development Area, and that is why I got elected. I remain grateful for the trust of the people of Johnson County. For the last 18 months, Mike and I worked hard on the Comprehensive Plan to rein in the growth of residential development in North Corridor, which is what many of you voted for, and to eliminate the NCDA. We passed a Comprehensive Plan that did just that.

In this year’s race, there’s only one candidate who supported the map the Board approved, the one that limited sprawl and helped preserve precious farmland: Mike Carberry. And it was his main issue four years ago, too. And we got it done. We don’t want to run the risk of seeing it reversed, so I need his help — and Johnson County needs Mike to keep fighting for the progressive causes we support. I hope Mike will get your vote for supervisor, on or before June 5.