Letter to the editor: Janice Weiner will work for us all

By Heidi Galer, Iowa City

I’ve known Janice Weiner since I taught her German at West High School. Over the years, first when Janice spent her senior year as an AFS exchange student in Belgium, then after she left for college and law school, we corresponded and, whenever Janice was in town visiting her parents, we caught up.

When Janice joined the U.S. Foreign Service, I knew she had found her first calling. I was so proud: My German student was posted in East Germany as a U.S. diplomat when the Berlin Wall fell, experiencing firsthand that monumental change. And Janice wasn’t done. When she moved back home with her daughter (who, coming full circle, learned German at West High) and we could once again meet for lunch, go to community theater, and just talk, I was thrilled.

When Janice got involved in local politics, it was clear she had found her second calling — putting to work her intelligence, curiosity and desire to learn, as she has done with everything else in life. That capacity was on full display when Janice wove important themes of past, present and future — and our responsibilities as a community — together at the Anne Frank sapling planting just a few weeks ago. I was proud to support her when she ran for City Council and I’m proud to support her run for the State Senate for SD 45. If I know anything about Janice, it’s that she’ll continue to listen and learn — and work for us all.

I urge you to vote for Janice Weiner in the June 7 primary.