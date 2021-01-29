Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Iowa’s 2nd District dispute should be settled by the House

Posted on by Emma McClatchey

Illustration by Jordan Sellergren

Rita Hart has filed a challenge to the micro-sized win by temporary congress member Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the US House. This is in accordance with the rules for settling election disputes at that level.

Miller-Meeks claims Hart’s challenge is illegal. It seems like that claim is bogus on its face if that is one of the ways that are offered as resolutions for such disputes. Yet Miller-Meeks uses the tried and true Republican strategy of making a claim, no matter how dubious, and then repeat it over and over until people become convinced that statement, true or not, is the answer.

In this case Miller-Meeks current 6 vote lead seems very dubious especially in light of the revelation of 22 ballots which were quite legal and above board that were never counted. There was also the revelation of inconsistent methods during the recount.

Advertisement

Even beyond those two discrepancies, there are concerns that not all ballots from armed forces personnel were counted.

All these discrepancies could easily be fixed by having the House conduct a recount that includes all valid ballots no matter how cast, counted in a uniform way.

This is all the Hart campaign seeks – a full recount conducted in a fair and uniform manner. This is what citizens of Iowa’s second district should also want so they too would feel comfortable that the real elected official is the one seated as our representative.

Dave Bradley

520 E. 3rd St.

West Liberty. Iowa 52776

319-627-2954

Advertisement


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Tested

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.