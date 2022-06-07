Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Iowans need a voice, not a parrot

Posted on by Letters

Christina Bohannan speaks with supporters at the opening of her campaign office in Iowa City, May 7, 2022. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

By Paul Deaton, Iowa City

It’s time to elect a Democrat in the First Congressional District, one that will listen to voters after arriving in Washington. That person is Democrat Christina Bohannan.

With the close election of Nov. 3, 2020, decided April 1, 2021 when Rita Hart withdrew her contest from the House Committee on Administration, Mariannette Miller-Meeks had a choice. Either address the concerns of a divided electorate much as Representatives Jim Leach and Dave Loebsack did before her or do something else. What she did was unexpected and unwelcome.

Almost immediately the congresswoman became a parrot for Republican talking points, adopting an “all of the above” energy strategy developed by the oil, coal and gas industries. Society must stop using fossil fuels. This policy is bad for her constituents.

NOAA recently noted carbon dioxide pollution in the atmosphere hit 421 ppm and continues to increase — more than 50 percent higher than pre-industrial times, a level not seen since millions of years ago.

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) attend COP26. — photo shared in a GOP House Select Climate Committee press release

Miller-Meeks’ junket to COP26 with the Republican Climate Caucus resulted in her parroting the “all of the above” energy strategy including development of more fossil fuel capacity. Since Russian fuel exports were sanctioned in its war with Ukraine, Miller-Meeks doubled down on this misguided policy.

Voters need a voice in Washington, not a parrot of right-wing talking points. Miller-Meeks works for us, not the fossil fuel industry. She had her chance. It’s time to elect Christina Bohannan on Nov. 7.


