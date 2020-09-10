Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Iowa needs a moratorium on factory farming

Posted on by Letters

Pigs in a CAFO (concentrated animal feed operation). — via the United States Geological Survey

By Linda Quinn, Iowa City

Recent reports showcase the severity of our water quality crisis in Iowa. In the midst of a drought, the Des Moines River is now virtually unusable as drinking water because of pollution. Our elected leaders are putting forth half-measures while pollution runs rampant and emissions continue unabated. Factory farms have expanded rapidly in Iowa, pushing out independent family farms in favor of mega operations. Today, with more than 25 million hogs, we house one-third of all factory farm hogs nationwide and absorb all the costs. That cost is our water, our health, and our future.

Food & Water Watch reports that in 2017, factory hog farms in Iowa alone produce 72 billion pounds of manure, which is equal to two and a half times the weight in human sewage produced by New York City. All of that manure has to go somewhere, and all too often it ends up in our waterways, leading to widespread pollution. We cannot afford to put our water on the line for the sake of corporate profits.

As a fourth-generation Iowan, I come from a farming family. The impacts of the factory farming industry are clearly visible in the massive confinement buildings dotting the landscape to polluted creeks.

Advertisement

Iowa was a bastion of independent family farms before the rise of factory farms, and can be again. Creating a better food and farm system starts by establishing a moratorium on factory farms. With the election fast approaching, as a constituent, I thank Sen. Bolkcom for previously supporting a moratorium in the legislature and I urge whoever fills the seat for House District 85 to fully support a moratorium come the 2021 legislative session.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up