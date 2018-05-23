Letter to the editor: I support Mike Carberry for Johnson County supervisor









By Jim Jacobson, Iowa City

I’m supporting Mike Carberry for Johnson County supervisor. He has a record that clearly demonstrates he cares about the working people of Johnson County. He is not one of those politicians who’s all about glad-handing with developers, bankers and other “haves.” He understands the struggles regular people face. He gets it.

That is why he supported the minimum-wage ordinance, which raised the county’s minimum wage to $10.10 per hour. Also, he helped secure pledges from employers to continue paying that rate even after Republicans in Des Moines stripped the county of its authority to enact the ordinance.

After taxes, $10.10 an hour is just about enough, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, for a person to cover the basics. And inflation will eat away at that pretty quickly.

It should come as no surprise that Johnson County is among the most expensive real estate markets in the state. That is why Mike voted to invest almost $2 million in new affordable housing. That’s the kind of leadership we need.

Mike has been in and around politics for a long time. But he is not a politician. He is, at heart, an activist. That’s why I like Mike.