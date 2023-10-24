Letter to the editor: I have deep concerns about three Iowa City school board candidates

By Doug Kollasch, Iowa City

I am writing to express my deep concerns about three of the candidates currently running for the school board in our community. As a concerned parent, resident, and member of the ICCSD Equity Advisory Committee, I believe it is crucial for our school board members to possess qualities and intentions that reflect the best interests of our children and the values of our community. Not only do these three candidates fail to meet these criteria, but their views would be detrimental and dangerous to our children and the future of our schools.

First and foremost, I am worried about our students and families that belong to the LGBTQ+ community. In October 2022, Jacob Onken led a group of protesters to intimidate parents and children at a drag queen story hour event at the Iowa City Public Library. In March of this year, Micah Broekemeier attended another protest at a similar event where he held a sign referring to drag queens as “groomers.” We need school board members to be leaders who respect all students and families. Onken and Broekemeier are bullies who spread misinformation and punch down at vulnerable groups that are already marginalized.

In his unsuccessful bid for state legislature last year, Onken advocated for using taxpayer money to fund homeschooling and private schools. He also proposed giving teachers firearms to carry on school grounds. He cannot be trusted with the security of our dollars or our children.

Furthermore, Robert Decker’s lack of experience and knowledge in education is evident. The role of a school board member requires a thorough understanding of the complexities of our school system. Decker advocates a regressive and overly simplistic “three Rs” approach to education and believes that the humanities have no place in our schools. This is not someone who belongs on the school board in a community that is proud to be a UNESCO City of Literature.

I urge our community to carefully evaluate the qualifications and intentions of these school board candidates. We must choose individuals who are committed to the well-being and future success of our students and who have the experience and values to lead our educational system in the right direction. Our children deserve school board members who are dedicated to improving public education, promoting equity and inclusion, and ensuring a well-rounded education for all.